Action Bronson Takes A Trip To ‘Mongolia’ With Meyhem Lauren And Hologram

Queen raps wild man Action Bronson is back with the new song “Mongolia” from his upcoming album, Only For Dolphins. Over a loop of Middle Eastern strings and percussion, Bronson and guest rappers Hologram and Mayhem Lauren link together streams of abstract raps, flexing everything from their tattoos to their taste in food. The multisyllabic raps fall into place like dominoes as the three rappers show off their linguistic skills over the hypnotic beat, giving fans a taste of what they can expect when the new album drops on September 25.

Bronson kicked off the buzz for Dolphins in July with the video for “Latin Grammys,” emulating a strong man competition with retro graphics resembling a mid-90s sports show. He announced the new album earlier this month with “Golden Eye,” flexing over a reggae sample and sharing the 12-song tracklist and hand-painted cover art.

Only For Dolphins will be the first full-length from Bronson since going independent with 2018’s White Bronco, but he made sure to keep fans fed in 2019 with the Lamb Over Rice EP produced by The Alchemist. The new full-length will also be available as a limited edition solid yellow vinyl from UK-based Record Store.

RECOMMENDED | @ActionBronson is back with new music, ONLY FOR DOLPHINS. Limited Edition Solid Yellow Vinyl LP due out next month on @LomaVistaRC, already going fast. Pre-order now >> https://t.co/n3rCOhkZ9W pic.twitter.com/p6mFIq5uo3 — Recordstore.co.uk (@recordstore) September 13, 2020

Listen to Action Bronson’s “Mongolia” featuring Hologram and Mayhem Lauren above.

Only For Dolphins is due 9/25. Pre-save it here.