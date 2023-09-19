Who Is Opening Adekunle Gold’s ‘Tequila Ever After Tour?’

The last two years have been great for afrobeats singer Adekunle Gold . The Nigerian artist has made an impact outside of his home country and his progression eventually earned him a record deal with Def Jam Records. That deal came before the arrival of his most recent album Tequila Ever After which was released back on August 1. The project features 18 songs and contributions from Khalid, Coco Jones, Zinoleesky, Pharrell, and more. Less than two months after its release, Adekunle Gold is ready to bring Tequila Ever After on a North American Tour which kicks off on September 22. The Tequila Ever After Tour will also feature two guests: Nonso Amadi and Masicka.

Nonso Amadi is a Nigerian-born singer who grew up in the UK. In 2015, he released his first EP, Alone, and his breakout moment came a year later with “Tonight.” In the years that followed, he would go on to deliver celebrated collaborations with the likes of Maleek Berry, Juls, Santi, Odunsi (The Engine), and others. Most recently, Amadi released his debut album When It Blooms which flaunts 15 songs and guest appearances from Majid Jordan, Tay Iwar, Beam, Zinoleesky, and Tamera.

Masicka

Masicka is a Jamaican dancehall artist who first earned recognition after he won a high-profile deejay competition that was sponsored by the Carribean media platform Hype TV. The recognition would continue for him as he won the Best Upcoming Artist at Jamaica’s Music Industry Achievers Award in 2013 and more recently, earned a nomination for Best Male Artiste at the 2020 International Reggae & World Music Awards. His last project was released back in 2018 with Start From The Grung, but he has released numerous singles over the past year including “Tyrant,” Swamp To The Globe,” “Pieces,” Grave Freestyle,” “Feisty,” “Like Gold,” and “Umbrella.”

Tequila Ever After Tour Dates

Here are the dates for the Tequila Ever After Tour:

9/22 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

9/23 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

9/25 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

9/27 — Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor*

9/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre*

9/30 — Boston, MA @ Orpheum*

10/1 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS*

10/3 — Toronto, ON @ Rebel*

10/6 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago*

10/7 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/9 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

10/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues Las Vegas

10/14 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*

10/15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/20 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/22 — Edmonton, ALB @ MIDWAY

* – dates that Masicka will perform

Tequila Ever After is out now via Def Jam. Find out more information here.

When It Blooms is out now via Universal Music Canada. Find out more information here.