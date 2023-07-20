Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Coco Jones landed one of the biggest moments in her career thanks to a new remix of “ICU” with Justin Timberlake and Remble returned with Blxst for their new single “Child Of God.” Victoria Monét announced The Jaguar Tour and Jamila Woods announced her Water Made Us album with the “Tiny Garden” single. Elsewhere, Usher continues to serenade people at his Vegas residency, Ayra Starr announced her 21: The World Tour, Normani confirmed dating rumors with DK Metcalf, and Uproxx caught up with Mahalia to discuss her new album IRL.

Mahalia — IRL It took nearly four years, but at long last, Mahalia is back with her sophomore album IRL. The British singer delivered the body of work complete with 13 songs and features from Joyce Wrice, Stormzy, JoJo, Kojey Radical, and Destin Conrad. Uproxx was also fortunate enough to interview her about IRL which you can read here. Robert Glasper — “Back To Love” Feat. SiR & Alex Isley Robert Glasper continues to treat fans of himself and the Run The Girls series with new music as he returns with “Back To Love” alongside SiR & Alex Isley. It follows “What Love Can Do” with Emily King and will be the first of many drops from Run The Girls season two.

Mack Keane — “Chance” After kicking off 2023 with “Super,” LA singer Mack Keane seems like he’s closer to releasing the follow-up to his 2022 EP Intersections. His latest release. Keane returns with “Chances” which strikes as a slow jam built to capture the exact moment that one realizes they’re no longer in control. Debbie — “No Way” One of R&B’s best young voices can be found in British singer Debbie and her latest release “No Way” is proof of that. The powerful and passionate record is one Debbie uses to fight for love and prove that her potential replacement is nothing more than a downgrade.

Dee Gatti — “Timeless” Dee Gatti is back! The Dallas native returns with her first solo single since 2021’s “Clear My Mind.” Gatti’s newest record “Timeless” takes a moment to honor and appreciate a new love that made her believe in romance again. Tamera — “Division” Following “Frozen,” a record she used to begin her 2023 campaign, London singer Tamera is back with “Divison.” The dark record is driven by her frustration with a bad relationship that is mainly unbalanced as she is the one who puts in the effort while receiving little to nothing.

Lekan — “Need Somebody” Nigerian singer Lekan is just hitting his stride, something that’s undeniable through his new single “Need Somebody.” Lekan plays the role of a lover on the side on this song, something he’s okay with as he knows he provides more comfort and affection for a woman who’s in need of it. LaVoyce — “Mad At Me” Dallas singer LaVoyce is a name to pay attention to going forward, and it couldn’t come at a better point in her career as she prepares to release her upcoming project Lost, TX. The latest single from that is “Mad At Me,” a soulful and intense record that she uses to sift through the tensions and faults in a relationship all while showing off her charisma and wit.

Adekunle Gold — “Ogaranya” Later this month, Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold will drop his Def Jam debut album Tequila Ever After which follows last year’s Catch Me If You Can. So far, there have been four singles from the album with the latest being “Ogaranya.” Per a press release, Tequila Ever After is a “love letter to the sounds of Africa that have recently taken the world by storm.” Oxlade — “Intoxycated” Feat. Dave After taking over last summer with “Ku Lo Sa,” Nigerian afrobeats singer Oxalde is back to possibly inject this summer with another anthem. This one is “Intoxycated” with British rapper Dave and together, they confess to wanting real love and something that’s intoxicating.