When Drake released his new album For All The Dogs earlier this month, one featured guest in particular made waves: Adonis Graham, Drake’s son (who turned 6 years old a few days ago). He had a quick verse featured at the end of the song “Daylight,” but now it turns out that it was actually part of a full song: Yesterday (October 15), the complete song, dubbed “My Man Freestyle,” was released in full, credited to Adonis.

Drake dropped a video for the track and it features Adonis and some friends playing basketball. There’s also a part in the middle of the song where Adonis, taking on the role of coach, addresses his pals and offers instruction on how to up their game. Drake makes a quick appearance in the visual, as does Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick, but the focus is all on Adonis.

As for the song’s lyrics, they’re not bad for a freestyle from a 6-year-old! Choice excerpts include, “I was waiting for this moment to arrive / I was driving in the car and I mash my car / I was playing on my iPad and I broke my iPad / I am going to my house, see my dad / I am saying hi to my dad and I have to go change / I’m playing basketball,” and, “You don’t want to eat a lollipop / I don’t know who sells ice pops / I don’t know who sells lollipops / I don’t know who sells lollipops / Go ask to a cloud, I don’t know / Go ask to a cloud, I don’t know / You can go ask somebody else / I do not have the skills for it / I just have the skills for the basketball game / Or the soccer game, or the tennis game, or the golf game.”

Watch the “My Man Freestyle” video above.