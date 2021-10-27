It’s been a little over a year since Alicia Keys released her seventh album, Alicia, which featured appearances from Sampha, Sir, Tierra Whack, Miguel, Khalid, Snoh Aalegra, and more. That album’s release was delayed due to the pandemic, but the singer is hoping the same doesn’t happen to her next album, Keys, which will be a sequel-of-sorts to her other 2020 release.

#KEYS. The Album. 2 Sides. 2 Versions. Original 🔒and Unlocked 🔓 Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/eCaRWB0cFq — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) October 26, 2021

Keys noted that the upcoming project would be a double album, with Side A featuring “laidback piano vibes” that she produced herself and Side B featuring an “upbeat, drums & level Up” sound produced by Mike Will Made-It. She did not share a release date for the album, but the hope is that it arrives much sooner than later.

News of another Alicia Keys album comes after Resort To Love, a Netflix film she produced. It starred fellow 2000s pop fixture Christina Milian and it tells the story of a singer who gets booked for her ex’s wedding, only to end up falling in love and stealing him away from his soon-to-be wife.

You can view Alicia Keys’ announcement about her upcoming album in the post above.

