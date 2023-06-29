Here Is Alicia Keys’ ‘Keys To The Summer Tour’ Setlist

Back in April, Alicia Keys announced the Keys To The Summer Tour, a month-long run of concerts across North America from late June to early August. As Keys comes closer to hitting your area, what does her setlist look like?

The tour kicked off at FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida last night (June 28), so we now have one setlist to work off of. It was a long show (per setlist.fm), with a 33-song main set and a one-song encore. Of course, hits like “Girl On Fire” and Jay-Z’s “Empire State Of Mind” were included in the proceedings.

Check out the setlist for Keys’ Fort Lauderdale performance below.

1. “Fallin'”

2. “New Day”

3. “Love Looks Better”

4. “Limitedless”

5. “You Don’t Know My Name”

6. “Teenage Love Affair”

7. “Karma”

8. “Try Sleeping With a Broken Heart”

9. “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready)”

10. “Underdog”

11. “Blended Family (What You Do for Love)”

12. “Holy War”

13. “Come for Me”

14. “My Boo” (Usher cover)

15. “City of Gods (Part II)”

16. “How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore” (Prince cover)

17. “Like You’ll Never See Me Again”

18. “Teenage Love Affair”

19. “The Thing About Love”

20. “A Woman’s Worth”

21. “Superwoman”

22. “Butterflyz”

23. “That’s How Strong My Love Is”

24. “Diary”

25. “Like You’ll Never See Me Again”

26. “I Need You”

27. “The Gospel”

28. “Where Do We Go From Here”

29. “Girl on Fire”

30. “Empire State of Mind” (Jay‐Z cover)

31. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” (Eurythmics cover)

32. “In Common”

33. “No One”

34. “If I Ain’t Got You” (encore)