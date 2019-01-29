The All Points East 2019 Lineup Is Led By The Strokes, James Blake, The Raconteurs, And Others

Yesterday, London’s Wireless Festival shared its lineup, and it’s absolutely loaded with hip-hop talent, including Cardi B, Migos, Travis Scott, Future, ASAP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd, and many others. That’s a compelling roster, but if you’re in London and you’re more of an indie fan, than All Points East has you covered. The festival just announced additions to its first weekend lineup, and on Saturday alone, you’ll be able to see The Strokes, The Raconteurs, Interpol, Courtney Barnett, Parquet Courts, and more.

There’s much more beyond that, though. The festival, which runs from May 24 to 26, has arguably an equally stacked Sunday, featuring James Blake, Chris (formerly known as Christine And The Queens), Kamasi Washington, Beach House, Kurt Vile, Princess Nokia, Toro Y Moi, and others. As for Monday, it’s nothing to ignore either, thanks to The Chemical Brothers, Hot Chip, John Hopkins, Spiritualized, Primal Scream, Danny Brown, Little Dragon, and more.

Meanwhile, the festival’s second weekend, which runs from May 31 to June 2, the lineup hasn’t been fully announced, but there are some great names on the bill already: Bon Iver, Run The Jewels, Julien Baker, Snail Mail, Bring Me The Horizon, Mac DeMarco, The Tallest Man On Earth, and others.

Check out the first weekend poster above, and head to the festival website for info about tickets.

