The 2020 American Music Awards are set to air on November 22, but ahead of that, the full list of nominees has been shared. Dua Lipa, who has a pair of nominations herself, visited Good Morning America to help reveal some of the nominees.

Leading the pack are The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, who each secured eight nominations. Megan Thee Stallion isn’t far behind them with five nominations, which makes her the most-nominated female artist.

Find the full list of nominations below.

Artist Of The Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration Of The Year

Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”

DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Beyonce — “Savage Remix”

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat — “Say So”

Future Feat. Drake — “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift — “Cardigan”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo Or Group — Pop/Rock

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Album — Pop/Rock

Harry Styles — Fine Line

Taylor Swift — Folklore

The Weeknd — After Hours

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock

Lewis Capaldi — “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone — “Circles”

Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist — Country

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist — Country

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo Or Group — Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album — Country

Luke Combs — What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen — If I Know Me