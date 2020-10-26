Getty Image
The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, And Megan Thee Stallion Lead The Full List Of 2020 AMAs Nominations

The 2020 American Music Awards are set to air on November 22, but ahead of that, the full list of nominees has been shared. Dua Lipa, who has a pair of nominations herself, visited Good Morning America to help reveal some of the nominees.

Leading the pack are The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch, who each secured eight nominations. Megan Thee Stallion isn’t far behind them with five nominations, which makes her the most-nominated female artist.

Find the full list of nominations below.

Artist Of The Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration Of The Year
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion — “WAP”
DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Beyonce — “Savage Remix”

Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127

Favorite Music Video
Doja Cat — “Say So”
Future Feat. Drake — “Life Is Good”
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande — “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift — “Cardigan”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist — Pop/Rock
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Pop/Rock
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo Or Group — Pop/Rock
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5

Favorite Album — Pop/Rock
Harry Styles — Fine Line
Taylor Swift — Folklore
The Weeknd — After Hours

Favorite Song — Pop/Rock
Lewis Capaldi — “Someone You Loved”
Dua Lipa — “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone — “Circles”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”
The Weeknd — “Blinding Lights”

Favorite Male Artist — Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist — Country
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris

Favorite Duo Or Group — Country
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Favorite Album — Country
Luke Combs — What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton — Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Morgan Wallen — If I Know Me

Favorite Song — Country
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber — “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris — “The Bones”
Blake Shelton (duet with Gwen Stefani) — “Nobody But You”

Favorite Male Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Album — Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Baby — My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert — Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch — Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Favorite Song — Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion — “Wap”
DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch — “Rockstar”
Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

Favorite Male Artist — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist — Soul/R&B
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker

Favorite Album — Soul/R&B
Doja Cat — Hot Pink
Summer Walker — Over It
The Weeknd — After Hours

Favorite Song — Soul/R&B
Chris Brown Feat. Drake — “No Guidance”
Summer Walker — “Playing Games”
The Weeknd — “Heartless”

Favorite Male Artist — Latin
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist — Latin
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalía

Favorite Album — Latin
Anuel AA, Emmanuel
Bad Bunny — Las Que No Iban A Salir
Bad Bunny — YHLQMDLG

Favorite Song — Latin
Bad Bunny — “Vete”
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin — “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
Karol G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Favorite Artist — Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist — Adult Contemporary
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5

Favorite Artist — Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
Kanye West

Favorite Artist — Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack
Birds Of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour

