After more than two years without a project, this past second weekend Amine returned with his second album, Limbo, which served as the follow-up to his 2018 “EP/LP/Mixtape/Album” OnePointFive. Led by a trio of singles, including the braggadocious “Shimmy” and the Young Thug-featured “Compensating,” Amine delivered what is arguably his strongest release to date. Backed by 14 songs and a strong supporting cast that featured JID, Summer Walker, Vince Staples, and more, Limbo lived up to expectations and then some.

In a normal world, Amine would have packed his bags and went on tour. Unfortunately, that was not the case, as the coronavirus pandemic has halted performances in all forms for the foreseeable future. Refusing to let the circumstances stop him, Amine assembled a band to bring the album to fans via a YouTube livestream. Billed as Live From Limbo, it finds the Portland native performing the album in its entirety for viewers. Backed by bright neon colors filling the room and a full-fledged band that included a guitarist, bassist, drummer, DJ, and background vocalists, Amine achieves his goal of bringing the album live to fans.

You can watch Amine’s performance in the video above.