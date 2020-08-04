Aminé Is A Laid-Back Tennis Star In His Lighthearted ‘Compensating’ Video

The impeccable rollout for Aminé’s upcoming album Limbo continues with the video for the Young Thug-featuring “Compensating.” After shaking fans up with the hard-hitting “Shimmy,” then showing some love to the ladies with “Riri,” Aminé gets back to playing around in “Compensating,” where he plays a tennis star and his own opponent, pals around with his buddies in a massive mansion, and pampers himself with bubble baths and French bread in the pastel-washed clip.

Aminé’s billing Limbo as his second album after debuting with Good For You and declaring OnePointFive an “LP/EP/Mixtape/Album.” He’s spent well over two years on Limbo, which sports features from JID, Injury Reserve, Slowthai, Vince Staples, Summer Walker, and Charlie Wilson. Fans will find out this Friday if the wait was worth it but judging from the singles that have been released so far, it does indeed appear he’s crafted a solid followup to his sunny debut. Aminé kicked off the with the contemplative “Places + Faces Freestyle” and was tapped by Disclosure along with Slowthai for the rowdy “My High” video but by this time next week, he may just be celebrating one of the best albums of the year.

Watch’s Aminé’s “Compensating” video above.

Limbo is due 8/7 on Republic Records. Pre-save it here.

