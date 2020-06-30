After a five-year hiatus following their latest record Caracal, Disclosure’s return to music was less than conventional. The UK duo shared one new song each day for a week, which comprised their EP Ecstacy. Shortly after their EP’s release, the duo heralded their next album with their title track “Energy.” Now, Disclosure return with another preview of the record in the form of the energetic number “My High” with Aminé and Slowthai.

Disclosure’s “My High” video takes after the single’s vibrant spirit. Directed by Simon Cahn, the visual centers around the ill-fated protagonist who was just admitted to the hospital. His time in the hospital was short-lived, as he’s wheeled out into the parking lot and taken over by Aminé, Slowthai, and a group of rowdy teenagers.

Speaking about the track in a statement, Disclosure gushed about their collaborators: “We always wanted to work with rappers, we just didn’t know any and we had no means of contacting them… there aren’t a lot of rappers in Reigate. Writing ‘My High’ with Aminé was a lot a fun, he’s hilarious and may as well be a comedian. He writes so quickly and it’s amazing to watch. He brought so much energy to this already very energetic tune that when we got home to London in January, there was only one guy capable of matching it… slowthai.”

Watch Disclosure’s “My High” video above.

Energy is out 9/28 via Capitol Records. Pre-order it here.