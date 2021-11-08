All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak unleash a rare single and two of the biggest chart titans of recent years teams up. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Silk Sonic — “Smokin Out The Window” Not long ago, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak declared their debut Silk Sonic album An Evening With Silk Sonic is set for a 2022 release, but last month, they changed that to November 12. Ahead of that rapidly approaching release date, the duo shared what is presumably the final pre-album single, the soulful (and spiteful) “Smokin Out The Window.” Post Malone — “One Right Now” Feat. The Weeknd If there was a chart or streaming record set or broken over the past few years, there’s a good chance Post Malone or The Weeknd were involved in the feat. Now, for the first time, the two generational forces have linked up on a song, and that song is “One Right Now,” a synth-forward tune that sounds like both a natural extension of the After Hours era and something not too far from Posty’s usual wheelhouse.

Lorde — “Helen Of Troy” Lorde made an earthy pivot with her 2021 album Solar Power, and for those who couldn’t get enough of it, the good news is that there’s now more to be had. Lorde dropped a deluxe edition of the album last week and it came with a pair of low-key bonus tracks: “Helen Of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge.” Summer Walker — “No Love” Feat. SZA There are plenty of reasons to be excited about Summer Walker’s hotly anticipated sophomore album Still Over It, and a SZA collaboration is certainly an appealing one. On the smooth “No Love,” Uproxx’s Wongo Okon notes the pair “both admit that if they received a do-over, they’d make sure to be more protective of their hearts with” an unappreciative ex.

Jenny Lewis — “Puppy And A Truck” Life got you down? Fortunately, Jenny Lewis’ breezy new single “Puppy And A Truck” offers a roadmap to the perfect pick-me-up: “Like a shot of good luck / I got a puppy and a truck / If you feel like giving up / Shut up / Get a puppy and a truck.” Charli XCX — “New Shapes” Feat. Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek Charli XCX has been dropping off-hand descriptions and other sorts of breadcrumbs about her upcoming album for months. Last week, though, she finally came through with concrete info: The album is called Crash and it’s dropping next March. Furthermore, she also shared her previously rumored collaboration with Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek, the synthy pop banger “New Shapes.”

Snoop Dogg — “Murder Music” Feat. Benny The Butcher, Busta Rhymes, and Jadakiss Snoop Dogg’s list of artists he’s collaborated with is basically just a list of every musical artist ever, and he dug into that roster last week with “Murder Music.” Uproxx’s Aaron Williams sees the song as Snoop returning to his vintage “menacing” ways and notes, “just in case his Corona commercials softened up his image too much to be taken that seriously, he smartly calls on some of rap’s past and current prime purveyors of murder music — namely, Griselda’s Benny The Butcher, the resurgent Jadakiss, and the eternal Busta Rhymes.” Snail Mail — “Forever (Sailing)” In his review of Valentine, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden noted that the new Snail Mail album sees Lindsey Jordan returning with a broader musical palette, writing, “The arrangements on Valentine are more expansive than on Lush, most notably on ‘Forever (Sailing),’ in which Jordan sings about an obsessive relationship over a bed of piano, synths, a sneaky-jazzy bassline, and drum machines.”