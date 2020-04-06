The soundtrack for Trolls World Tour has yielded some great songs, and the last one to be released before the full album dropped was a Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak collaboration called “Don’t Slack.” Now the fun and upbeat track has gotten a similarly spirited video, featuring Trolls star Anna Kendrick.

The clip begins with Kendrick in her pajamas as she starts her morning routine. As she grabs a length of dental floss, .Paak throws back the shower curtains and starts singing the song at Kendrick. As an understandably freaked out Kendrick moves around her house, Timberlake and .Paak keep popping up in silly ways until the three end up jamming out to the song in the living room.

The good news is that there could be more from Timberlake and .Paak to come. Timberlake recently spoke about a potential collaborative project, saying, “It was great, we ended up with like three or four ideas in like three hours. […] I hope he doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project. We talked about it, but yeah, he’s a busy man, too. I was like, ‘You need to enjoy your moment, bro.’ He played me new stuff the other day: It’s unbelievable. That dude is so gifted. He’s so good.”

Watch the “Don’t Slack” video above.