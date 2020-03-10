Justin Timberlake is joined by a very musical cast of co-stars in the upcoming film Trolls World Tour, including Ozzy Osbourne, George Clinton, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Icona Pop, J Balvin, Anderson .Paak. He previously teamed up with SZA for the soundtrack cut “The Other Side,” and now he and .Paak have linked up on an upbeat new song for the film, “Don’t Slack.”

Timberlake spoke with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about what it was like working with .Paak, and it went well enough that the two apparently have the desire to make a collaborative project. Timberlake said, “It was great, we ended up with like three or four ideas in like three hours. […] I hope he doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project. We talked about it, but yeah, he’s a busy man, too. I was like, ‘You need to enjoy your moment, bro.’ He played me new stuff the other day: It’s unbelievable. That dude is so gifted. He’s so good.”

He also teased an upcoming collaboration with Lizzo, saying to Lowe, “Lizzo, can we please put the song out? We have one. Can we please put the song out? Shout out to Lizzo. It’s like a Chicago house record, and it goes so hard. […] I’ll play it for you after the interview. But you can’t tell anybody I played it for you.”

Listen to “Don’t Slack” above. Timberlake also recently shared a video of .Paak seeing his character from the movie for the first time, so check that out below.