As the coronavirus continues to spread and cities across the country have issued shelter-in-place ordinances, many find themselves isolated indoors. Musicians have responded by offering channels of entertainment to beat the boredom of quarantine. Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard is hosting daily livestreams from the comfort of his living room. Charli XCX hosted a series of livestreams with musical guests. Now, Anderson .Paak is offering entertainment specifically for children.

Anderson .Paak announced his inaugural weekly creative series titled Paint With .Paak, in partnership with his foundation .Paak House. All ages are urged to participate in the coloring contest and .Paak will be sharing his favorite final products every day on his social media accounts. A brand new sketch goes live each Friday in the Paak House Instagram bio. Here’s the first one:

The .Paak House foundation, according to a statement, “seeks to create a ‘safe-haven; for the next generation, while cultivating alliances with like-minded non-profit organizations to generate a greater impact – TOGETHER.” The .Paak House creates a safe-haven is through community outreach, sponsored events, summer programs, and after-school programs, all leading to establishing an actual .Paak House building in an impacted community.

