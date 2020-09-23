Anderson .Paak and Rick Ross are super seniors in the comedic video for their Madden NFL 21 collaboration “Cut ‘Em In.” Confronted by their teacher — portrayed by former Vine star and comic cameo contract killer King Bach — on the last day of school, the boys are told not to get in any trouble. Naturally, they can’t help but contradict that order, raising a ruckus in the halls with their peers.

The Hit-Boy produced track is embellished throughout by shots of a brassy band playing with .Paak at the helm — a fitting addition, considering it’s Andy’s first video as director. It looks like both rappers and their comedian co-star had a blast shooting as well. The video game the song soundtracks also makes an appearance thanks to its mobile version on Anderson’s phone.

.Paak’s had an eventful year, playing performances for an NPR Tiny Desk and the BET Awards, voicing a character and providing a track for Trolls World Tour, appearing on The Price Is Right (and ditching a studio session with Dr. Dre to do so), and working with hip-hop legends Nas (on new album King’s Disease) and Busta Rhymes (on E.L.E. 2 track “Yuuu“). Meanwhile, Rick Ross has kept it decidedly lower key, popping up on the odd feature and participating on Swizz Beats’ Verzuz show with 2 Chainz.

Watch Anderson .Paak’s “Cut Em In” video featuring Rick Ross above.