Andre 3000 was one of the most beloved rappers of the ’90s and ’00s thanks to his work with Outkast. Since the group disbanded in 2006, fans have been hoping for a solo album from Andre, but in the decade-plus since then, one has not arrived. It’s not due to lack of desire from Andre, though: During a recent episode of Rick Rubin’s Broken Record podcast, the rapper spoke about his current creative struggles.

Andre said that he hasn’t “been making much music” because his “focus” and “confidence” are “not there.” He said he’d “like to” make a “serious project,” but “it’s just not coming”:

“I haven’t been making much music, man. My focus is not there, my confidence is not there. I tinker… I tinker a lot. Like I would just go to my piano and just sit my iPhone down and record what I’m doing. Move my fingers around. I haven’t been motivated enough to make a serious project. I’d like to, but it’s just not coming. In my own self, I’m trying to figure out where I sit. I don’t even know what I am. Maybe I’m nothing. Maybe my history is kind of handicapping in a way. So I’m just trying to find out what makes me feel the best right now. What makes me feel the best is when I do these random kind of instrumental things. They make me feel the most rebellious.”

Andre hasn’t been entirely inactive, though: This year, he guested on James Blake’s ‘Where’s The Catch?” and Anderson .Paak’s “Come Home.”

Listen to the full episode below.