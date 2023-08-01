Angus Cloud Tributes Poured In From Across The Hip-Hop World, With Drake, Questlove, And More Offering Thoughts

In the wake of Angus Cloud’s death earlier this week, tributes to the late actor have poured in from across the hip-hop world. The actor, who was 25 and best-known for his role as Fez on Euphoria, was apparently beloved in the hip-hop community and counted a number of rappers among both his fans and friends. While luminaries like Drake and Questlove likely loved Cloud from afar as fans of his work, others, like 03 Greedo and Guapdad 4000, apparently shared closer connections.

Quest, for instance, shared his thoughts on Instagram, writing, “Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show. Love to his entire family and to those who knew him.” Drake simply shared a photo of the actor captioned “good soul.”

However, Bay Area natives like Guapdad 4000 and Mistah F.A.B. had more personal observations, sharing memories of their encounters with Angus. “It’s weird posting when my friends from oakland die..it happens so much i cant keep up,” wrote Guap. “its weirder posting when my ‘famous’ friends die . So this one is double weird . It’s hard to find someone from the same place doing what you do and being where u at. Bay Area Icon.”

F.A.B., meanwhile, remembered Cloud’s visits to his store Dope Era in Oakland, recalling that the actor would “come in and drop bands.” “I’m saddened to see the news of him passing because he was such a humble human,” he reflected. Another California rapper, 03 Greedo, remembered how Cloud would DM him to keep his spirits up while he was incarcerated in Texas on drug charges.

