However, given the two have had an on-again-off-again relationship throughout the years, some have speculated if they have got back together.

Over the past few weeks, Cardi B has not been holding back from making it clear that she and Offset split up. Not only has she been out twerking to a song titled “F My Baby Daddy,” but she also didn’t hesitate to call him out on social media either.

Are Cardi B And Offset Back Together?

The speculation that Cardi B and Offset got back together started after the two spent Christmas together, decorating the trees and giving nice presents to their two children, Kulture and Wave. Because of this, many wondered if the tension between the two had been put aside for the holiday, or entirely altogether.

Since then, Cardi B has seemingly shut down any rumors of a reconciliation. In a post claiming that the two were spotted at Travis Scott’s concert, Cardi liked a comment that had a gif pointing out that it was made up.

“I want to start 2024 fresh, open,” she also shared during a recent Instagram live broadcast. “I’m curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I’m excited! New look, new life, new everything… I’ve been going so hard for 2024 to go directly as I want it to. I feel like in 2017 I was single, and that’s when I worked the hardest.”

