shawn mendes camila cabello
Getty Image
Pop

Are Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Back Together?

Well, well, well. It appears that after fans spotted Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissing at Coachella that there’s a high probability that these exes got back together. Earlier in the night, during the first day of the festival, the pair had been spotted being seemingly cordial — before smooching in another video later Friday evening.

After the video dropped, people on social media freaked out with different reactions.

“SHAWMILA IS BACK, THANK YOU GOD,” one person wrote.

Others are a little suspicious. “Lmaooo someones releasing music soon. It’s this same two step every time. Same formula. Nothing new,” someone wrote.

The two musicians originally broke up in November 2021 and remained friendly throughout last year. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in the initial joint statement. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Given they were together for two years, it seems their “best friends” status has once again shifted into something more.

Check out the clip of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello above. Continue scrolling for some more reactions below.

