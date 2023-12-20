Back in 2022, Metro Boomin dropped his Heroes & Villains album — and has been hard at work since. During the MTV Video Music Awards in September, he appeared to tease a new collaborative record with Future. “Me and Pluto album on the way,” he said, according to All Hip Hop.
Since then, fans have been waiting to hear more about the details behind it.
Here’s what to know.
Are Metro Boomin And Future Making A New Album Together?
As a new update about the album that Metro Boomin and Future are working on together, Metro provided some insight in a recent social media post. On Tuesday (December 19), he shared a photo of the two from the studio, with the caption “COMING SOON” and quite a few eagle emojis.
COMING SOON 🦅🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/wMEQQyjsgx
— Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) December 19, 2023
Throughout Future’s career, the two have been longtime collaborators. Metro Boomin served as the producer for some of Future’s biggest songs, including “Mask Off” and more.
It also makes sense if the music arrives early in the new year, as Metro Boomin and Future are set to play Rolling Loud California in March 2024. More information and tickets for the festival can be found here.
Until then, not much else is known about what the two have been working on.