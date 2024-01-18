Metro Boomin is on the hot streak of all hot streaks. While there are many hip-hop producers who’ve been similarly in-demand for extended runs, Metro’s run has been unique in that he’s not only produced for seemingly every big name in the game today, but his own solo projects and collaborative projects have been received equally as well as his singles.

Those collab projects have included Without Warning with 21 Savage and Offset, Double Or Nothing with Big Sean, and Savage Mode II with 21 Savage. Metro’s also soon to have another one with Future, and it’s rumored, one with Young Nudy.

Young Nudy has been a rising star in trap rap for a few years, generating some impressive buzz thanks to his collaboration with Pi’erre Bourne, Sli’merre, and association with some of trap’s hottest stars, which include his cousin 21 Savage. Since 2020, he has released four well-received projects, most recently 2023’s Gumbo.

While Metro Boomin is currently focused on his album with Future (and producing much of ASAP Rocky’s upcoming album, Don’t Be Dumb), fans have been excited for a potential collab with Young Nudy since the Atlanta rapper shared a preview of an upcoming single on Instagram Live bearing Metro’s distinctive producer tag.