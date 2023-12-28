Are Playboi Carti & Camila Cabello Dating?

Music fans love to speculate about artists’ relationships for some reason, and the latest dating rumor to arise has involved two truly unlikely candidates for pairing in rapper Playboi Carti and pop singer Camila Cabello. Of course, they have contributed their part to fueling these rumors, according to HipHopDX. Earlier this month, Carti posted a photo of himself and Cabello in the studio with the caption “Baby girl,” then posted another yesterday (Tuesday, December 26) of a screenshot she sent him while they were on a FaceTime call.

Playboi Carti on FaceTime with Camila Cabello 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ehumQlCA2L — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 26, 2023

Fans have, of course, run away with a narrative, expressing amazement at the apparently dramatic shift in Cabello’s associations (she was previously linked to Shawn Mendes). However, they could just be working on a collaboration, as the singer has shown a fondness for looping in popular, unconventional rappers to spice up her pop hits in the past. A prime example would be her 2017 single “Havana,” which featured Young Thug (which apparently only happened because Gunna’s manager turned down the original collab request). Earlier this month, fans also speculated that she could be dating Drake after they spent time together on a boat.

Carti, of course, has been linked to some eyebrow-raising celebrities, himself. He shares a son with Australian rapper Iggy Azalea — which Iggy insinuates isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.