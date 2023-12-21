Last Christmas, Playboi Carti ended his social media hiatus to vaguely write two things on X (formerly Twitter): “Hello Twitter” and “love all my supporters it’s time.” Understandably, fans took this as the beginning of a musical rollout, but Carti made them wait another year. Last week, he dropped his single “2024,” and on Tuesday, December 19, he surprise-dropped another song, “H00DByAir,” alongside a video in the form of an Instagram Reel posted by Opium.

Carti remained active on Instagram over the last 24 hours, re-sharing praise for “H00DByAir” to his Instagram Story, including this post by Schoolboy Q and screenshots of texts from, um, unlikely sources.

“Yooo on the flight bumping this sh*t!!!” someone saved under the contact name “Sex” texted Carti. “Congrats dear, f*ck yeah it’s so so good!!!” That was followed by a screenshot from God — or, a contact saved as “God” — texting, “Biggest in the world. You’re the best of all time. The greatest.”

Perhaps the main focus should be what all of this activity says about when Carti will finally drop his first album since 2020’s Whole Lotta Red — widely believed to be titled I Am Music based upon Carti’s Instagram profile picture as well as his usage of the #IAmMusic hashtag — but I am way more interested in finding out who “God” and “Sex” are.

It should also be noted that Carti posted “YVES” in the same lettering as his “I AM MUSIC” profile picture. Complex chalked up that as Carti clarifying the spelling of his newborn daughter’s name, which was initially assumed to be “Eve.” When “H00DByAir” dropped on Tuesday night, December 19, many people noticed that Carti announced his newest child toward the end of the song with the lyrics, “I was 24 when I had lil’ Onyx / Then I had a daughter, I had a daughter too / 27 when I had Yves / Now I can finally sleep.”

See Carti’s posts below.