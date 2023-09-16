While many fans are excited to see Scott on his upcoming Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour , the idea of a Scott production is giving many people pause, due to the Astroworld disaster of 2021. With the upcoming tour comes several questions.

Travis Scott ‘s fourth studio album Utopia has proven to be one of the most acclaimed albums of the year. And for the first time in three years, Scott will be returning to the road for a tour in support of the album.

Are Travis Scott and Live Nation doing a tour?

Live Nation is, in fact, sponsoring the Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour. Live Nation/Ticketmaster is the largest entertainment company in the world, and thus, one of very few event production companies able to handle a fanbase as big as Scott’s.

Still, many fans are worried about the idea of a potential repeat of the Astroworld catastrophe, which resulted in eight deaths and several injuries. Following Scott’s 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston, several attendees and their families filed lawsuits against Live Nation, with one plaintiff notably suing for $1 million in damages.

Live Nation has not indicated what measures they will take in order to avoid an Astroworld repeat, however, Houston is noticeably absent from the Utopia tour stops.