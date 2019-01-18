Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ariana Grande has yet to announce a confirmed release date for her upcoming album Thank U, Next, but she’s been very forthcoming about the album aside from that. She regularly answers questions about it on Twitter, so fans have known for a while that her next single, “7 Rings,” was coming. Now, she has shared a new video for the song.

Her dog Toulouse makes an appearance in the clip, of which Grande wrote on Twitter, “T wasn’t originally supposed to be in this video but he literally wouldn’t leave me / set / the shot so.”

A fan previously asked on Twitter where the idea for the song came from, and Grande responded, “well …………. ’twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany’s. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings. it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like ‘b*tch, this gotta be a song lol’. so we wrote it that afternoon.” She also later described the song as “super self assured / commanding.”

The video lives up to the origin story, featuring Ariana and co getting iced out and even interpolating “My Favorite Things” from The Sound Of Music, further doubling down on Grande’s love for musicals. Of course, that silky sweet melody is peppered with trap beats and even a couple rapped stanzas from Ariana.

Grande also previously said of the Thank U, Next album, “A lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence).” She also wrote, “We’re finalizing these mixes and arrangements now. I’m very happy with all of it. Lots of strings.”

Watch the video for “7 Rings” above.