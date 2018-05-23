Getty Image

Sadly, a few negative things have happened in Mac Miller’s life in recent days: He and Ariana Grande broke up (she’s reportedly dating Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson now), and last week, Miller was arrested for drunk driving after crashing into a power pole and fleeing the scene on foot. As long as Twitter exists, it will always be full of bad takes, and after one user tried to make an unfair connection to Miller and Grande’s break-up and Miller’s automotive incident, Grande felt the need to respond.

The user in question tweeted, “Mac Miller totaling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood.”