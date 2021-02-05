Ariana Grande wasn’t finished releasing music when she dropped her highly anticipated album Positions back in October. The singer followed up the release earlier this year by tapping Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion to hop on a remix of her sultry track “34+35.” After the three musicians had fun recording the song together, it looks like they’re now working on an upcoming video.

Grande first teased the possibility of a video last week alongside the announcement of her Positions deluxe album. The singer posted a photo set which featured an updated tracklist with five new songs, including “34+35 (Remix).” Another photo showed Grande, Doja, and Megan’s name all drawn on a mirror in lipstick, hinting that the three had something special up their sleeves.

Then on Friday, Doja teased a “34+35 (Remix)” video with a series of photos posted to social media. The singer snapped a behind-the-scenes selfie of the three dressed in lace and glamorous jewelry, as well as a close-up of her own look.

Grande shortly followed suit, posting the same selfie as well as a photo of what appears to be the three musicians watching VHS tape footage of themselves on a vintage television.

Check out the teaser photos for the “34+35” video above.

Positions is out now via Republic. Get it here.

