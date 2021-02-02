Despite all that occurred in the world, Ariana Grande had an eventful 2020. The singer showed a new, sultry side of herself on her No. 1 album Positions, starred in the Netflix tour documentary Excuse Me, I Love You, and also announced that she is officially engaged to her now-fiancé Dalton Gomez. Now, just in time for Valentine’s Day, she’s showing love and gratitude for her fans’ continued support by blessing them with a handful of new tracks.

Grande took to social media to make a surprise announcement Monday, revealing the deluxe version of her recent album is coming, and it features four previously-unheard tracks. She shared the news in the form of a tracklist, which includes her Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion remix of “34+35” and four additional songs whose titled are scratched out. “happy february,” she wrote alongside the post.

Grande’s announcement also includes a cryptic close-up photo of a vintage television screen showing the date of January 28, 2021. She has yet to reveal the exact date of the deluxe album’s debut, but, per the singer’s caption, its likely to see a release this February.

