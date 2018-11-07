A few days ago, Ariana Grande gave fans a welcomed surprise: Even though it hasn’t been that long since she dropped Sweetener, she returned with more new music, an ode to her exes and to self-care called “Thank U, Next.” For those waiting to see how the song is live, the wait is over, since she just took to Ellen and gave the song its debut performance.

Flanked by a pair of dancers, Grande performed the song on a set that looked like an all-white wedding reception, herself donning a wedding dress-like outfit. Some of the choreography was also based on the 1996 film The First Wives Club. It was a slick performance, even with a literal trip-up: Early in the song, Grande, who was wearing heels, stood on a chair, and when she got down, she tripped a little bit, let out a quick, “Oh my god,” and carried on, laughing some in the moments after the mishap. It could have been a lot worse, but instead it was an endearing moment that shows Grande is quick on her heel-wearing feet.

Watch Grande perform ‘Thank U, Next’ above. It’s also rumored that Thank U, Next is the title of Grande’s upcoming Sweetener follow-up, so find that and everything else we know about the record so far here.