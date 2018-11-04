Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ariana Grande has been through the wringer lately when it comes to her love life. Earlier this year, she broke up with her long-term boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, and began dating a new man, Pete Davidson, who she got engaged to, and then broke things off with shortly after her ex Mac Miller unexpectedly and tragically died.

Clearly, this kind of emotional upheaval is the kind of thing that sends an artist like Ari straight into the studio, and she’s been hinting for weeks that she’s written an entire new album in the time since Mac died and she broke up with Pete — even though her massive new record Sweetener came out just a few months ago.

If that’s the case, then tonight she shared what might be the first new taste of that record. “Thank U, Next” starts with a litany of all the men she’s been involved with, including one of her early prominent relationships with rapper Big Sean, and the sentiment that she’s “thankful” for Pete, and wishes she could’ve thanked Mac Miller “because he was an angel. It’s a song about freedom and self-love that still manages to be benevolent to all the men that came before. In short, it’s a triumph.

She shared some of her thoughts about the new phase on Twitter, along with some lyrics, before releasing the song tonight:

thank u, next — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

no drags…. no shade….. jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness … and growth 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

i’m so …. fuckin ….. grateful — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

for my …… ex — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

cause her name is Ari …. n i’m so good w thaaaat — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

n how she handles pain …. that shits amazin — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

Bring on that new album Ari, we’re so ready to grow with you.