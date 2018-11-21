Ariana Grande Teases The Rom-Com Inspired Video For ‘Thank U, Next’

Ariana Grande has been dropping hints that the video for “Thank U Next” is coming (the video for “Thank U, Next” is coming). This week, Grande revealed that the visuals for her smash single “Thank U, Next” are going to be her most elaborate yet.
Over the course of the week, the crumbs of hints about the video have accumulated — the “Thank U, Next” video will be a 2000s rom-com tribute, featuring references to 13 Going On 30, Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, and more.
Grande and friends will be recreating iconic looks from the films, from the “plastics” of Mean Girls to 13 Going On 30‘s “magazine editor” Jenna Rink. Legally Blonde‘s costar Jennifer Coolidge will appear in the video, presumably as her bending and snapping best friend character. For her part, that movie’s main star is very on board:
And is it too much to hope that To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor, Mark Ruffalo doppelgänger, and seasoned music video star Noah Centineo might drop in to play Matty?
With the volume of teaser tweets about the video this week, fans speculated it might be a pre-Thanksgiving blessing. But Grande said that “Thank U, Next” has only just finished filming, and even though we’re all excited to watch it (the pop star herself included), we’ll have to wait a little bit longer.
