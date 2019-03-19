Getty Image

Ariana Grande has had a historic stretch over these past few months, making her “Sweetener World Tour” perhaps the most anticipated concert run of the year. The trek began last night at Times Union Center in Albany, New York, and the show included a subtle tribute to Mac Miller, with whom she was previously in a relationship.

Fans noted that Miller’s music was playing over the arena’s speakers before the show began, and since those songs are typically chosen by the artist, it would appear the choice was a small homage to the deceased rapper. Us reports that Miller’s 2016 single “Dang!” was the final song to play before Grande started her performance. Additionally, Us also noted that on Monday, Grande told fans at a soundcheck that her setlist would not include “Ghostin” or “Imagine” because those songs are “too heavy.” Those songs are also believed to be about Miller.

Aaaaand they're playing Mac Miller at the Ariana Grande concert Not emotional no no no not at all — Maris (@MarissaCitarell) March 19, 2019

Ariana grande is playing Mac Miller right before her opening song for sweetener tour rn and my heart can’t handle it SO MANY TEARS — gabi (@gabidaviss) March 19, 2019

It was certainly an emotional night for Grande, as she reportedly cried while performing “Everytime,” “Goodnight N Go,” and “Thank U, Next,” the latter of which she closed the show with. She took to Twitter after the concert to share video clips from the performance and write, “i really dunno what to say yet. for now, thank you will suffice. a dream come true typeeaa night. i love you. so much. thank you. […] mhmm my mind is all over the place and v emotional. thank u. i don’t know what i’m posting rn tbh. at all. i’ll hit u tomorrow bc…. tonight was too much. thank you thank you thank you. i love you.”