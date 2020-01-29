ASAP Ferg Shares His Rambunctious New Single, ‘Value’

The last bit of music we received from ASAP Ferg came in the summer of 2019 with his Floor Seats EP. The nine-track project was intended to hold fans over as he continued work on his upcoming fourth album, which may arrive sometime this year. Continuing to delivering music to fans to numb the wait for a full-length project, ASAP Ferg returns with a new single.

Sharing “Value” with fans, Ferg’s latest release finds him residing comfortably in his musical pocket. Much like his other singles, the track is uproarious and jam-packed with energy, failing to miss a corner in the room. He confidently reasserts himself as “trap lord” with thunderous ad-libs throughout the song’s chorus. An ideal track for moshing at future concerts, the song also stands reassuring anthem for Ferg, one that reminds him of his true value.

The song comes as Ferg has been revealed as a performer for a couple of festivals this year. With Miami’s Rolling Loud installment being the latest, he is also set to appear at The Netherlands’ Woo Ha Festival in July. In other news, it was also revealed that Ferg was originally considered for The Weeknd’s role in Uncut Gems.

Press play on “Value” above.