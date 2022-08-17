ASAP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty In His Felony Assault Case

ASAP Rocky was arraigned in Los Angeles on Wednesday morning on two charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Accompanied by his lawyer, Sara L. Caplan, Rocky quickly entered a not guilty plea to both charges and was placed on a $550,000 bond. If convicted, the rapper could face up to nine years in jail. These charges stem from an altercation with ASAP Relli where Rocky allegedly shot Relli. Relli is also suing Rocky for assault and battery, negligence, and emotional distress.

The case at hand claims that on November 6th, 2021, ASAP Rocky asked ASAP Relli to meet him in Hollywood. But as Relli’s lawyers contend, this wasn’t just a meet-up that Rocky had planned, but the rapper instead had a premeditated purpose of shooting Relli. He allegedly did and struck Relli in the hand. Months later, Rocky was arrested at LAX airport in April, his house was raided and police say they found surveillance footage of the incident, but can’t produce the weapon used in the assault.

While ASAP Rocky is out on bail, Caplan asked the judge if he’d be able to travel for work. Per a Rolling Stone report, the judge said that he’d have to “clear dates” ahead of time to do so. This makes it seem like the rapper should be able to perform his headlining set at Rolling Loud New York on September 24 while out on bail.

A preliminary hearing for ASAP Rocky on the two assault charges is set for November.