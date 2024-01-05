Most Rihanna fans accepted years ago that the pop artist would be shifting her focus to her Fenty Beauty line. But it looks like ASAP Rocky may now be doing the same. Today (January 4), Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty shared a new advertisement for the brand’s new Lux Balm.

The clip features Rocky in a video montage rocking the balm, and showing off tubes of the product. In the background of the clip is a portion of Rocky’s song, “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)”

“Flossy, glossy / Nah, b*tch, this ain’t lip gloss / balm up in my palm collab’ / New with my baby mom,” raps Rocky on the song.

According to a description of the balm. “This juicy, Barbados Cherry-powered lip balm packed with vitamin E + shea butter brings dry lips back to life with instant hydration”

In recent time, Rocky has appeared in many fashion campaigns, including some for Gucci. However, he still continues to tease new music. In an interview with Dazed Digital, he opened up about his long-awaited fourth album.

“I’ve been really experimenting as usual and what I like about this is it feels like my best work yet,” said Rocky.

The Lux Balm is now available at Sephora and Kohl’s stores, as well as FentySkin.com.

You can see the ad above.