The holiday season is upon us. Most musicians are focused on pumping out the festive tunes to serve as the soundtrack to these gatherings. “Umbrella” singer Rihanna, on the other hand, has her eyes fixed on the gift exchanges. From her Fenty cosmetic line to her Savage X Fenty lingere to her footwear relaunch with Puma, the mother of two has all the bases covered.

Are you looking to snag a product from the recording artist? Here’s how to buy Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Avanti sneakers.

Unlike what often happens with some other popular footwear companies, the sneakers aren’t hidden behind an app and they don’t require shoppers to enter a raffle: The Avanti sneakers can be purchased at locations offering the line. In addition to in-person options, Avantis can be ordered directly on the Puma website. The kicks, which range from $75 to $160, are available in two colors: deep myrtle and club avy (green and blue) in women, men, and children’s sizes.

In an interview with Vogue, Rihanna opened up about reconnecting with the brand to revive the line, saying, “It’s a bit of a family reunion. Coming back to Puma as a mom, in a new space, allowed for new perspectives and ideas. This time around, we expanded our creations to kids, ’cause I selfishly want my boys in everything their dad and I wear or design.”

The Fenty x Puma Avanti by Rihanna is on sale now, at retailers where the line is sold, and on the brand’s official website. Find more information here.