ASAP Rocky Issued A Hilarious Response To His Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

An unfortunate reality of the world we live in is that sometimes, photos and videos of celebrities (or anybody) in vulnerable and intimate situations find their way out into the world without the consent of the people involved. Yesterday, a sex tape emerged, and it is widely believed that one of the people in the video is ASAP Rocky.

Rocky has neither confirmed nor denied that he is in the video, but he has offered a response, which includes some words for people who criticize his sexual abilities. He found humor in the situation by playing the role of his genitalia’s “defense attorney,” writing on Twitter, “MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY .AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE P*SSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER F*CKED HIM RATE HIM.”

Rocky spoke about his sex life recently, saying on an episode of Untold Stories Of Hip Hop that he is a sex addict: “I’ve been a sex addict for some time, yeah. […] These are things that people stay away from. They don’t like to admit. I can’t be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothin’ that I’m not proud of speaking of.”