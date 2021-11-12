There are still a lot of questions about this year’s fatal Astroworld festival, and it would seem some of those are coming from Travis Scott himself, who apparently didn’t know about the chaos that was happening in the crowd while he was on stage.

Edwin F. McPherson, Scott’s lawyer, spoke about it on Good Morning America today. He was asked how much responsibility Scott bears for what happened and he said, “That’s what the investigations are about, that’s what we’re trying to get to the bottom of is: who is responsible. Because it obviously was a systemic breakdown that we really need to get to the bottom of before we start pointing fingers at anyone.”

He also said that information about what was happening didn’t get to him while he was performing, saying, “I think we’ve seen footage of police half an hour later just walking about and not looking like it was a mass casualty event. Clearly, the important thing is that never got to Travis, that never got to Travis’s crew. He’s up there trying to perform, he does not have any ability to know what’s going on down below, certainly on a mass level.”

McPherson went on to say that Scott didn’t really have the full picture of what happened until the next day, saying, “Travis didn’t really understand the full effect of everything until the next morning, truly. He did not know what was going on. […] Understand that when he’s up on the stage and he has flash pods going off around him, and he has an ear-monitor that has music blasting through it and his own voice, he can’t hear anything, he can’t see anything.”

