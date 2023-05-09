Austin City Limits Festival returns this year with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Mumford & Sons, along with a lineup that includes some of the biggest names in music. The 1975, Alanis Morrissette, Shania Twain, and Hozier fill out the big print on this year’s flyer, while the rest of the roster runs the gamut from hip-hop to pop to rock, with dreamy singers like Kali Uchis and Lil Yachty, unapologetic rappers such as Coi Leray, GloRilla, and Little Simz, and genre-benders like Rina Sawayama taking the stage October 6-8 and 13-15. A message from ACL’s Twitter touts that this year’s ticket price will include all fees and shipping costs upfront so fans know what they’re getting without a Ticketmaster-style jump scare at checkout.

Austin City Limits’ latest lineup continues its tradition of diverse but stacked artist curation; last year, the festival was headlined by Lil Nas X, Paramore, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and SZA. This year’s fest will also be available to stream on Hulu thanks to a partnership with C3 Presents that will stream the 2023 events of ACL, Bonnaroo, and Lollapalooza on the popular platform. In a statement, C3 Presents co-founder Charlie Walker said, “The demand for live music is at an all-time high and the live experience has never been more connected to digital. By expanding our partnership with Hulu, even more fans will be able to tune into each of these incredible festival experiences in real-time and enjoy live performances from their favorite artists with the fans on-site.”

