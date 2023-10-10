Matty Healy The 1975 Parklife Festival 2023
Getty Image
Music

Here Are The Austin City Limits Set Times For Weekend Two In 2023

Austin City Limits is running the second weekend of the 2023 festival in just a few days. For those who are attending this year, here’s what to know about the set times — and key acts not to miss.

Tickets are still available for the festival, with more information to be found here.

Friday, October 13

Nessa Barrett at 2:25-3:10 p.m. (American Express stage)
Ethel Cain at 3:25-4:10 (IHG Stage)
Raye at 4:10-5:10 (Honda stage)
Blondish at 4:10-5:10 (Tito’s stage)
Lil Yachty at 4:10-5:10 (American Express)
GloRilla at 5:10-5:55 (T-Mobile stage)
D4vd at 5:10-6:10 (IHG)
Maggie Rogers at 6:10-7:10 (Honda)
FKJ at 6:10-7:10 (Tito’s)
Portugal. The Man at 7:10-8:10 (Miller Lite stage)
The Revivalists at 7:10-8:10 (IHG)
The Lumineers at 8:10 (Honda)
Kendrick Lamar at 8:40-close (American Express)

Saturday, October 14

Jessie Ware at 2:00-3:00 p.m. (Honda)
Declan McKenna at 2:00-3:00 (American Express)
Gus Dapperton at 3:00-4:00 (T-Mobile)
Rina Sawayama at 4:00-5:00 (Honda)
Thirty Seconds To Mars at 6:00-7:00 (Honda)
Tegan And Sara at 6:00-7:00 (Tito’s)
Alanis Morissette at 6:00-7:00 (AmEx)
Tove Lo at 7:00-8:00 (IHG)
Noah Kahan at 7:00-8:00 (T-Mobile)
Foo Fighters at 8:00 (AmEx)
The 1975 at 8:15 (Honda)

Sunday, October 15

Suki Waterhouse at 3:15-4:15 p.m. (Miller Lite)
Del Water Gap at 3:15-4:15 (T-Mobile)
M83 at 4:15-5:15 (Honda)
Niall Horan at 4:15-5:15 (AmEx)
The Breeders at 5:15-6:15 (IHG)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs at 6:15-7:15 (Honda)
Hozier at 6:15-7:15 (AmEx)
Death Grips at 7:15-8:15 (IHG)
Odesza at 8:15 (Honda)
Mumford & Sons at 8:30 (AmEx)

Some of the artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×