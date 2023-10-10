Here Are The Austin City Limits Set Times For Weekend Two In 2023

Austin City Limits is running the second weekend of the 2023 festival in just a few days. For those who are attending this year, here’s what to know about the set times — and key acts not to miss. Tickets are still available for the festival, with more information to be found here.

Friday, October 13 Nessa Barrett at 2:25-3:10 p.m. (American Express stage)

Ethel Cain at 3:25-4:10 (IHG Stage)

Raye at 4:10-5:10 (Honda stage)

Blondish at 4:10-5:10 (Tito’s stage)

Lil Yachty at 4:10-5:10 (American Express)

GloRilla at 5:10-5:55 (T-Mobile stage)

D4vd at 5:10-6:10 (IHG)

Maggie Rogers at 6:10-7:10 (Honda)

FKJ at 6:10-7:10 (Tito’s)

Portugal. The Man at 7:10-8:10 (Miller Lite stage)

The Revivalists at 7:10-8:10 (IHG)

The Lumineers at 8:10 (Honda)

Kendrick Lamar at 8:40-close (American Express) Saturday, October 14 Jessie Ware at 2:00-3:00 p.m. (Honda)

Declan McKenna at 2:00-3:00 (American Express)

Gus Dapperton at 3:00-4:00 (T-Mobile)

Rina Sawayama at 4:00-5:00 (Honda)

Thirty Seconds To Mars at 6:00-7:00 (Honda)

Tegan And Sara at 6:00-7:00 (Tito’s)

Alanis Morissette at 6:00-7:00 (AmEx)

Tove Lo at 7:00-8:00 (IHG)

Noah Kahan at 7:00-8:00 (T-Mobile)

Foo Fighters at 8:00 (AmEx)

The 1975 at 8:15 (Honda)