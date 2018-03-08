Axl Rose Called Apple CEO Tim Cook The ‘Donald Trump Of The Music Industry’

03.08.18

Over the last couple of years, Guns ‘N’ Roses singer Axl Rose has emerged as one of the most brazen, caustic, and at-times, hilarious critics of President Donald Trump and his larger administration — he really, really, really doesn’t like Attorney General Jeff Sessions — on Twitter. But Axl is a man of many interests, and last night, took a break from slamming one of the most powerful men on the planet, to throw some shade at another one of the most powerful men on the planet.

Seemingly out of nowhere, and without any kind of added context, Axl pulled up the Twitter app on his phone last night and offered a damning assessment of the CEO of Apple. “Tim Cook is the Donald Trump of the music industry.” Ouch!

Because he didn’t explain why he decided to compare Cook to his usual foil Donald Trump, we are only left to speculate what the head of Apple did to draw Axl’s ire. It could be, like most artists from the flush-with-cash CD-era, that the singer disdains the minuscule payments he gets in streaming revenue from monster songs like “Welcome To The Jungle” or “Sweet Child O’ Mine.” Or maybe he’s just a Steve Jobs fan? At least Axl didn’t call Cook a “former hooker,” I suppose.

