Rapper Pink Siifu and producer Ahwlee teamed up as B. Cool-Aid for Leather Blvd, an album arriving at the end of this month. As if this collaboration isn’t exciting enough, the tracklist was unveiled today, March 8, and it’s nothing short of stacked.

The record has features from artists like Fousheé, Quelle Chris, Ladybug Mecca, Denmark Vessey, and more. It’ll be 16 tracks and only one will have no guests. So far, “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me)” and “Wassup” are out, and they’ve unveiled “Soundgood” today.

Listen to “Soundgood” above.

Check out the Leather Blvd tracklist below.

1. “Welcome 2 Leather Boulevard” featuring Butcher Brown, DJ Harrison, and Melanie Charles

2. “Cnt Go Back (Tell Me)” featuring Liv.e, Butcher Brown, Jimetta Rose, V.C.R, and Maurice II

3. “Diamonds” featuring DJ Harrison and V.C.R

4. “Neems (Naima)” featuring Mndsgn and Akeema-Zane

5. “Soundgood” featuring Liv.e, Jimetta Rose and V.C.R

6 “Wassup” featuring Devin Morrison, Pher and MoRuf

7. “If U Can See Me (4U)” featuring Liv.e

8. “Cnt Fk Around”

9. “Fools _ LSA” featuring Big Rube, V.C.R, Ladybug Mecca, Butcher Brown, and DJ Harrison

10. “ChalkRoundIt” (Talk Abt It) featuring Ladybug Mecca

11. “CRAXY”’!” featuring Butcher Brown, Kamila, Blk Deco, and SALIMATA

12. “Streets Got Pages” featuring Liv.e, Jimetta Rose and V.C.R

13. “So Soft Salon” featuring DJ Harrison, Demae, Nita Darling, and Funky Chunky

14. “Leather Blvd Ad” featuring Big Rube

15. “Brandy, Aaliyah” featuring Quelle Chris, Denmark Vessey, Jimetta Rose, V.C.R, MoRuf, and Kamilah

16. “We Good At Leather Tht Leather This” featuring Fousheé, Butcher Brown, Ladybug Mecca, and Nita Darling

Leather Blvd is out 3/31 via Lex Records. Find more information here.