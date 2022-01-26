Baby Keem just completed his tour for debut album The Melodic Blue to cap his breakout 2021, but he’s already preparing to hit the road again, just a few months later. This spring, he’s heading back out to perform 28 shows in nearly as many cities, starting out in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 7 and finishing up six weeks later with a pair of performances at Coachella Festival, with a quick stop in the Bay Area between.

Check out the dates below. Tickets go on sale here beginning January 28 at 10 am local time.

3/7 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

3/8 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

3/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

3/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

3/13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

3/14 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

3/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

3/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

3/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

3/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle Atlanta

3/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

3/23 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

3/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

3/26 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music + Art Project

3/27 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

3/29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

3/30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

4/1 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

4/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

4/5 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

4/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

4/8 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

4/9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

4/12– Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

4/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

4/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

4/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

4/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella