Baby Keem just completed his tour for debut album The Melodic Blue to cap his breakout 2021, but he’s already preparing to hit the road again, just a few months later. This spring, he’s heading back out to perform 28 shows in nearly as many cities, starting out in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 7 and finishing up six weeks later with a pair of performances at Coachella Festival, with a quick stop in the Bay Area between.
Check out the dates below. Tickets go on sale here beginning January 28 at 10 am local time.
3/7 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
3/8 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
3/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
3/11 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
3/13 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
3/14 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
3/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
3/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
3/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
3/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle Atlanta
3/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
3/23 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
3/24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
3/26 – New Orleans, LA @ BUKU Music + Art Project
3/27 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
3/29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
3/30 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
4/1 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
4/2 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
4/5 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
4/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
4/8 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
4/9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
4/12– Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
4/13 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
4/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella
4/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
4/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella