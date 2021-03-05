Baby Keem gained nationwide attention back in 2019 thanks to his breakout hit, “Orange Soda,” which appeared on his Die For My B*tch project. Since then, the Vegas rapper has kept things rather quiet, with the most noise he made coming through an appearance he made in an ad for the launch of Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s media company, PgLang, as well as landing a spot on the 2021 XXL Freshman class. After bringing 2020 to somewhat of a quiet end, Baby Keem is back in action for 2021.

The Vegas rapper touches down with his new single, “No Sense.” On it, Keem tackles some tension that is present between him and his love interest. He questions her actions as a way to get under his skin while apologizing for his towards her. The single also arrives just a few days after he teased it in a brief video he shared on Instagram.

“No Sense” is also the follow-up to his November singles, “Hooligan” and “Sons & Critics Freestyle.” The former track also received a music video that presented the rapper as a silent figure beside a woman who rapped the lyrics to the song. On the latter track, he bragged about the new PgLang company. “We got Telfar bag, what’s your taste level on?” he raps. “Mine is pgLang, no, you didn’t hear wrong.” The new endeavor that’s headed by Lamar and Free was announced exactly one year ago with help from Jorja Smith and Yara Shahidi.

Listen to the new song above.