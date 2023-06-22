In January, a clip circulated of Bad Bunny taking a fan’s phone and throwing it after she approached him while taking a video. Immediately, he defended himself against backlash on social media: “The people who come up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a f*cking phone in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise.”

He reflected on the incident again in his new interview with Rolling Stone, saying the woman “got right on me, leaned directly on my body.” He said he felt bad about it the following day and clarified that it wasn’t thrown into a body of water as it was reported.

“Bro, that cellphone didn’t break,” he said. “It exists. It bothers me that people haven’t said that. I didn’t throw that phone into the water. I threw it into some bushes.” He added that the fan picked it up after. “She has it. She should upload the video.”

In March, he also made a statement in an interview: “If you’re coming up like you’re going to rob me, then yes, it’ll bother me,” he said. “Why do you want a picture with me? Because I’m the Statue Of Liberty?”