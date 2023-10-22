Bad Bunny pulled double duty tonight (October 21) on Saturday Night Live, as both the host and the musical performer for this week’s episode. His new album title, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, translates to “Nobody Knows What’s Going To Happen Tomorrow,” but we can bet this record will bring in a promising season in his career.

Kicking off the show with a bang, Bad Bunny delivered a humorous opening monologue, during which, he assured the audience that he is capable of hosting the show in both English in Spanish.

“I can order McDonald’s in English, I can have sex in English, but I prefer sex in Spanish,” Bunny said.

He continued, delivering his monologue in Spanish, and during this portion, a subtitle reading “Speaking In Non-English” appeared on-screen. This alludes to a situation last season, when Pedro Pascal was hosting, and delivering his opening monologue in Spanish. The subtitles read “Speaking In Non-English,” to the chagrin of Spanish speakers.

Bunny was not having this, and immediately asked the powers that be to make the necessary corrections.

The subtitle then read “Speaking In Sexier Language.”

Shortly after, Pascal himself made a surprise appearance in the monologue.

Tonight marks the Puerto Rican superstar’s first time hosting SNL, his second time as the show’s musical guest, and his third overall appearance. In April 2020, Bunny appeared in a special “at-home” episode of SNL at the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and performed as the musical guest in a February 2021 episode, with Bridgerton actor Regé-Jean Page hosting.

You can see Bad Bunny’s full opening monologue above.