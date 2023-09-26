Grammy Award-winning reggaeton star Bad Bunny is a man of his word. On Sunday, September 24, the musician took to his official WhatsApp channel to let fans know they should expect his latest release soon. On Monday night, Bad Bunny made good on his promise by dropping his new single, “Un Preview.” On the Tainy- and La Paciencia-produced record, Bad Bunny ditches the rough exterior he often boats about to expose his much gentler romantic side.

Throughout the song, Bad Bunny shifts between rapping and singing to desperately declare that he’s looking for love. “Baby, I have no means, no / To try you and make me fall in love again / Don’t tell me anything / I don’t follow advice, no / Very crazy at the disco / I catch myself dancing / And I kiss your neck / Let them bite it,” Bad Bunny sings (in a rough translation).

Although the identity of the muse behind the track is supposed to be ambiguous, the video, directed by Stillz, featured two scenes in particular that subtly suggested it was Kendall Jenner-coded. In April, the pair were spotted horseback riding, which was creatively recreated in the video “Un Preview.” Another slick reference to their rumored relationship is the vintage car that Bad Bunny rests upon at one point. While the vehicle isn’t the same classic Chevy 409, the couple were photographed in June the automobile that appears in “Un Preview” bears a striking resemblance.

Watch Bad Bunny’s video for his new single “Un Preview” above.