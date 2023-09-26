For the most part, “Titi Me Preguntó” rapper Bad Bunny is an open book. When it comes to what critics refer to as “feminine” fashion choices or his rumored relationship with model Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny doesn’t mind flaunting his life choices to the general public. However, his music is a different case entirely.

Several musicians, including Ariana Grande, have had problem with leakers. Bad Bunny has not. Instead he’s kept a watchful eye over his unreleased music. To keep fans updated on his forthcoming projects, he’s using WhatsApp’s new channels feature. On his official page, Bunny revealed the release date for his next single, “Un Preview.”

In a note uploaded to the channel Sunday, September 24, he wrote, “In case you like it and are interested to know, [the song] comes out tomorrow, Monday (September 25) at 8 p.m. Puerto Rico time.” Bad Bunny followed up the message with a 17-second teaser of the track. The lyrics roughly translated to, “Baby, I know that when you dare, I’m going to fall in love.”

According to Bad Bunny, after the song is made public, fans shouldn’t expect anything else anytime soon. “It is a small preview of what is coming next year. Possible that this will be the last song [from me] this year,” he wrote.