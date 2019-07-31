Shutterstock

Crate Digging is Uproxx Music’s monthly exploration of the depths of DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp, in an effort to unearth some hidden gem albums that just might find their spot among your favorites.

There’s a reason that certain artists define our culture: Their work is exciting, thought-provoking, fascinating, or just flat out fun. It’s important to recognize those who have risen to the top and appreciate what it is that got them there and how they manage to stay there. At the same time, however, it’s also valuable to understand the broader musical context. There’s a lot going on beyond the chart-toppers, and sometimes, some truly great work goes under-appreciated. That’s why every month, I dig through DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp and share my favorite albums that hit the service over the past few weeks.

The best Bandcamp albums from this month include an adventurous record from Japan and an album by a Dev Hynes collaborator, so check them out below.

5. Human Age — Safe Emergency

<a href="http://humanage.bandcamp.com/album/safe-emergency">Safe Emergency by Human Age</a>

Nowadays, everybody can make electronic music, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to do well. Even if you’re a top-tier producer, songs still need to have a sense of structure and progress. Los Angeles producer Human Age has struck a strong balance between ambient and electronic music on his new EP, and songs like “Safe Emergency” should be a welcomed library addition for fans of Boards Of Canada.

4. Juu & G. Jee ジュウ＆G・ジェー — New Luk Thung ニュー・ルークトゥン (นิวลูกทุ่ง)

<a href="http://emrecords.bandcamp.com/album/new-luk-thung">New Luk Thung ニュー・ルークトゥン (นิวลูกทุ่ง) by Juu & G. Jee ジュウ＆G・ジェー</a>

“Luk thung” is a style of Thai music that was at its popular peak in the ’60s, but now JUU has given the genre a modern facelift with his new interpretation of it. He and his collaborators incorporate hip-hop and other influences into the music, and the result is songs that don’t immediately sound comfortable or familiar, but once you acclimate, the experience is enriching. Songs like “かわいいキミ Niang (เนียง)” have a delightful reggaeton influence, while “Time 2 Yam〜深夜0時、僕は2回火を付ける” is a slinky alternative hip-hop tune.